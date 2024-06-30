Kim Jong Un's North Korea Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles, South Korean Chiefs Of Staff Say Act, 'Seriously Threatens Peace And Stability'

Loading... Loading...

North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un has launched two ballistic missiles, the South Korean military confirmed on Monday.

What Happened: The first missile, a short-range ballistic missile, was fired at approximately 5:05 a.m. local time from near Changyon, South Hwanghae Province in North Korea, reported Reuters. A second, unidentified ballistic missile was detected at around 5:15 a.m. from the same area.

The first missile traveled approximately 600 kilometers (373 miles), while the second flew about 120 kilometers. The U.S. and South Korea are currently analyzing the launches.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a statement strongly condemning the missile launches, calling them a “provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.” The information on the missiles has been shared with U.S. and Japanese authorities.

The South Korean military has pledged to maintain its readiness to respond to any provocation while closely monitoring North Korea’s activities.

On Sunday, North Korea criticized a recent joint military exercise by South Korea, Japan, and the United States, warning of an “overwhelming response” to such drills.

Why It Matters: The recent missile tests by North Korea come amid escalating tensions in the region. Last week, North Korea claimed a successful test of missiles with multiple warheads, which South Korea dismissed as a “deception” to cover up a failed launch.

Additionally, North Korea recently resumed sending trash-filled balloons across the border, prompting South Korea to warn of retaliation with anti-Pyongyang propaganda. This action was perceived as a response to South Korean activists sending political leaflets via balloons.

Moreover, North Korea has criticized the United States for its military support to Ukraine and the deployment of an aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula, escalating tensions further.

