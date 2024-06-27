Kim Jong Un's North Korea Claims Success In Multi-Warhead Missile Test, South Korea Calls It 'Deception And Exaggeration'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent announcement, North Korea claimed a successful test aimed at developing missiles with multiple warheads. However, South Korea has dismissed this claim as a “deception” to cover up a failed launch.

What Happened: According to the North Korean state media agency, KCNA, the test was conducted on Wednesday using the first-stage, solid-fuel engine of an intermediate-range ballistic missile. The missile reportedly succeeded in separating warheads, accurately guiding them to three preset targets, Reuters reported.

Contrarily, South Korea’s military suggests that the missile exploded in its initial stage of flight.

“Today North Korea disclosed something, but we believe it’s simply a means of deception and exaggeration,” said Lee Sung-joon, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman. He also dismissed the images of the launch as fabricated or recycled images from a past launch.

South Korea, the United States, and Japan have condemned the recent missile test as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and a serious threat. They have warned against additional provocations following last week’s summit between Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Why It Matters: This latest development is set against a backdrop of escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula. In May, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un intensified the country’s military arsenal with the testing of a new multiple rocket launch system. This was followed by a significant show of force in late May, with North Korea launching 18 short-range ballistic missiles as a warning to South Korea.

Just days before the recent missile test, North Korea resumed its trash-carrying balloon launches across the border, prompting South Korea to warn of retaliatory anti-Pyongyang frontline propaganda broadcasts.

