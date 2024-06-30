Elon Musk's Take On Biden Vs. Trump Debate, Bernie Sanders Criticizes Ozempic Pricing And More: Top Political Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

As the week wraps up, we look back at a week filled with political debates, social media commentary, and some serious allegations. From Elon Musk‘s witty take on the presidential debate to Bernie Sanders‘ concerns about drug pricing, and Mark Cuban‘s accusations against Donald Trump, the week was nothing short of eventful. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories.

Musk’s Take on the Presidential Debate

CEO of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk, shared his unique perspective on the recent presidential debate via X, formerly Twitter. In a world where memes rule, Musk declared the debate a “clear victory…for memes,” amidst a social media frenzy of memes and video clips featuring presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Read the full article here.

Trump Triumphs in Flash Poll

Following the first presidential debate, a flash poll revealed that Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican candidate, was the clear winner. The poll, conducted by SSRS on behalf of CNN, showed that 67% of debate watchers believed Trump outperformed Biden, who only received a better performance rating from 33% of respondents. Read the full article here.

Sanders Criticizes Ozempic Pricing

Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expressed his concerns about the pricing of popular diabetes drug, Ozempic, and its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. In a tweet, Sanders pointed out that the drug’s manufacturer is charging U.S. consumers 10-15 times more than consumers in other countries, predicting that Ozempic will likely become one of the best-selling pharmaceutical products in history. Read the full article here.

Cuban Slams Trump

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize former President Donald Trump's actions. Cuban highlighted various controversial actions by Trump, including Trump University, the 2020 election, and immigration policies. He accused Trump of ripping off thousands of hard-working Americans and not paying his bills. Read the full article here.

Trump Jr. Bets on Father’s Golf Skills

Following the first presidential debate, Donald Trump Jr. expressed his confidence in his father’s golfing skills. He offered to bet “everything” on his father if a golf match were to take place between former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden. Read the full article here.

