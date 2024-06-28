Donald Trump Jr. Says He Will Bet 'Everything' On His Father If Joe Biden And The Former President Have A Golf Match: 'Any Takers After Watching This Tonight?'

Loading... Loading...

During the first presidential debate on Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump invited incumbent President Joe Biden to compete with him by playing a golf match. Now, the former president's son has said that he is ready to bet “everything” on his father.

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr. took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Let's make this golf match” happen, underscoring unwavering confidence in his father’s skills.

He said, “I'll bet everything I have on it on my father.” He then addressed potential challengers, saying, “Any takers after watching this tonight??? Didn't think so!!!”

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Vs. Biden Debate Unlikely To Sway 84% Of Voters: 1 Key Topic They Want Addressed

It all started when the moderators asked President Biden about the concerns of voters regarding his age. The President said he spent half his political career being criticized for being the youngest person in politics, now he is being criticized for being the oldest.

He then referred to Trump, saying, "This guy is three years younger and a lot less competent."

He went on to say that voters should look at the records including the development of computing chips. "I went to South Korea. I convinced Samsung to invest billions of dollars here in the U.S."

"The idea that somehow we are this failing country, I have never heard a President talk like that," said Biden, adding, "Name me a single major country president who wouldn't trade places with the U.S."

When questioned on the matter, Trump stated that he had taken two cognitive tests and made the results public. The former president also mentioned that he undergoes regular physical exams. He added, "I just won two club championships, not even senior, two regular championships."

He claimed that Biden cannot hit a ball 50 yards, adding, “I feel that I am in as good a shape as I was 25-30 years ago.” In response, Biden stated he would be happy to have a driving contest with him, noting that his golf handicap was at 6 when he served as vice president.

Trump quickly said, "That's the biggest lie that has a 6 handicap," after which the President said he was happy to play golf if Trump agreed to carry his bag.

The two went on to argue, when Trump said, "Let's not act like children," to which Biden said, "You are a child."

Read Next: US Economy At Stake In Biden Vs. Trump Debate: ‘Both Candidates Have Policies That Are Inflationary’

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock