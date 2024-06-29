Microsoft's AI Chief Sparks Controversy, Says Open Web Content Is 'Freeware' Amid Lawsuits For Training AI Using Copyrighted Online Content

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, Mustafa Suleyman, the head of Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT AI division, made a controversial statement about the use of content from the open web.

What Happened: Suleyman suggested that any content published on the open web is considered “freeware” and is open to being copied and used by anyone.

"I think that with respect to content that's already on the open web, the social contract of that content since the ‘90s has been that it is fair use. Anyone can copy it, recreate with it, reproduce with it. That has been "freeware," if you like, that's been the understanding," said Suleyman.

This statement was made during an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin, where Suleyman was asked about the alleged theft of intellectual property by AI companies.

Microsoft and OpenAI are currently facing lawsuits for allegedly using copyrighted online content to train AI models. Suleyman’s comments, however, have been met with criticism and disbelief, as they contradict established copyright laws and fair use regulations.

MSFT did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Suleyman’s statement is particularly contentious given the ongoing legal battles surrounding the use of copyrighted content by AI companies.

For instance, in 2023, comedian Sarah Silverman sued OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc. META for allegedly using AI to steal information from her book.

Similarly, The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for unauthorized use of its content to train AI chatbots.

These legal disputes highlight the contentious issue of AI companies using copyrighted content and claiming it to be fair use. Suleyman’s recent comments add fuel to the fire, as they seem to justify this practice, despite the legal and ethical concerns it raises.

Moreover, Suleyman’s views on the use of robots.txt as a potential solution to prevent content scraping also raise questions, as this is not a legally binding document.

His statements could potentially have significant implications for the ongoing legal battles and the future regulation of AI content usage.

