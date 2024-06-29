Supreme Court Rejects Trump-Ally Steve Bannon's Appeal, Prison Sentence Looms

Loading... Loading...

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the final appeal of Steve Bannon, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, to evade prison. He is mandated to report to prison by July 1.

What Happened: Bannon, 70, was found guilty two years ago for contempt of Congress after refusing a House subpoena. The House select committee was investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and former President Trump's attempts to retain power after his election loss to President Joe Biden.

Despite a four-month prison sentence, Bannon was permitted to stay free while he pursued to reverse his conviction on two misdemeanor counts. He is now due to report to a low-security federal prison in Danbury, Conn, reported The Wall Street Journal.

See Also: Mark Cuban Accuses Trump Of Ripping Off ‘Thousands Of Hard Working Americans’ And Not Wanting To Leave The White House

Bannon’s final chance to dodge prison was the Supreme Court. He lodged an emergency appeal with Chief Justice John Roberts, who forwarded the issue to the full court.

“Mr. Bannon relied in good faith on his attorney's advice not to respond to a subpoena issued by a House Select Committee until executive privilege issues were resolved,” his Supreme Court brief says.

Why It Matters: Bannon’s legal woes are not over yet. He is facing state charges in New York over an alleged plot to defraud donors to a crowdfunding campaign to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. The case is scheduled for trial in September.

Previously, it was reported that while awaiting the federal appeals court’s decision on his obstruction of Congress conviction, Bannon continued to spread disinformation through his “War Room” podcast, bolstering Trump's bid for a presidential comeback and advocating a MAGA-centric policy platform.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says First Presidential Debate Was A ‘Clear Victory,’ Not For Trump Or Biden, But For…

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.