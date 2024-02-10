Pro-Trump Propaganda In Focus: Steven Bannon Continues To Spread Disinformation Despite Facing Major Legal Hurdles

Loading... Loading...

Steve Bannon, a far-right strategist and staunch ally of Donald Trump, continues to wield influence in the propaganda circles surrounding the former U.S. president, amid the latter’s efforts to reclaim the White House while facing numerous legal challenges.

While waiting for the federal appeals court to decide whether to overturn his obstruction of Congress conviction, Bannon, known for his conspiratorial tendencies, is grappling with New York fraud charges and other legal issues stemming from former lawyers and potentially other sources, The Guardian reported.

At the same time, Bannon has leveraged his “War Room” podcast to disseminate a deluge of election disinformation, bolstering Trump’s bid for a presidential comeback and advocating a MAGA-centric policy platform, the report stated.

Also Read: Trump’s Recent Endorsement Of Montana Candidate, Along With Ex-Maryland Gov.’s Bid, Could Shift Senate Battle In Favor Of Republicans

Bannon’s “War Room” podcast has earned tens of thousands monthly in ads from Gettr, The Guardian added.

The show, featuring Trump allies like Elise Stefanik and Mike Lindell, was named the top promoter of misinformation among political podcasts by a Brookings Institution study last year.

Still, Bannon told the New York Times his craze was a “badge of honor … What they call disinformation or misinformation we consider the truth.”

Former Justice Department prosecutors, along with Democrats and Republicans, have suggested that Bannon faces slim odds in winning an appeal of his obstruction conviction, anticipating further legal challenges for the outspoken MAGA advocate.

Also See: Trump Claims Unfair Treatment In Classified Documents Case: ‘If Biden Is Not Going To Be Charged … Then I Should Not Be Charged’

Meanwhile, analysts have cautioned that Bannon’s dissemination of election falsehoods and misinformation poses a threat to democracy, The Guardian added.

Currently, Bannon’s most significant legal challenge is his federal conviction on two counts and a four-month prison term for disobeying a House subpoena related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the report read.

As Bannon’s “War Room” keeps pushing MAGA misinformation, the bombastic strategist also faces other financial woes.

Loading... Loading...

Robert Costello, a former Bannon lawyer who played a key role in Trump’s pardon of the strategist, filed a claim against him last year for $480,000 in monies owed.

Costello and his firm won a summary judgment from the New York Supreme Court to obtain payment, but Bannon, with Protass’ help, is fighting the ruling.

Read Next: ‘News Is Not Good’ For Trump, As Plurality Of Americans Want His Name Off State Ballots: Pollster Says Some Favor Rejection Of Ex-president Through Election

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock