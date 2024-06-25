Hillary Clinton Offers Advice To Biden Ahead Of Presidential Debate: 'It's A Waste Of Time To Try To Refute Mr. Trump's Arguments'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent opinion piece, Hillary Clinton shared her thoughts on the upcoming presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, advising the latter to focus on the real issues at hand.

What Happened: In a New York Times article published on Sunday, Clinton, who has debated both Trump and Biden, warned that it is futile to engage with Trump’s tactics. She recounted her own experiences of debating Trump in 2016, describing his behavior as a “blizzard of interruptions, insults, and lies.”

“It is a waste of time to try to refute Mr. Trump's arguments like in a normal debate,” said Clinton in the opinion piece.

Clinton suggested that Trump’s aim is to avoid discussing his unpopular policies, such as abortion restrictions and tax breaks for billionaires. She advised Biden to remain focused and forceful, emphasizing that the president has the advantage of facts and truth on his side.

Clinton also urged viewers to pay attention to the candidates’ stances on people, not just policies. She highlighted Trump’s potential to shift the conversation on abortion to the states, which could have severe implications for women’s rights.

Clinton further advised viewers to look beyond the theatrics and focus on the real choice in the election, which she described as “chaos and competence.”

Why It Matters: The upcoming debate between Trump and Biden has been a topic of significant interest. A recent Benzinga report revealed that 64% of respondents plan to watch the debate, raising the stakes for both candidates.

Clinton’s advice to Biden comes at a crucial time, with the former Secretary of State providing insights based on her own experiences. Her warnings about Trump’s tactics and her emphasis on the real issues at stake could prove invaluable to the Biden campaign.

Clinton’s views on Trump’s behavior are consistent with her past criticisms of the former President. In April, she suggested that Trump would be willing to “kill his opposition” if re-elected, drawing parallels between his leadership style and that of authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin.

In May, Clinton also accused Trump of attempting to bribe fossil fuel CEOs to overturn Biden’s climate policies, highlighting what she described as Trump’s “outrageous” actions.

