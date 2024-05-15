Hillary Clinton Slams Trump For Allegedly Bribing Fossil Fuel CEOs To Reverse Biden's Climate Action In Exchange For $1B: 'Outrageous'

Loading... Loading...

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accused ex-President Donald Trump of attempting to bribe fossil fuel CEOs to overturn President Joe Biden‘s climate policies.

What Happened: Clinton, in a post on Tuesday, cited a Washington Post report that alleged Trump had promised fossil fuel CEOs a reversal of Biden’s climate policies in exchange for $1 billion. She described the bribe as “outrageous” and questioned why Trump had faced so little political backlash for his actions in the past.

Clinton wrote, “I’m still not over Trump promising fossil fuel CEOs that he’ll reverse Biden’s climate action in return for $1 billion. It’s a bribe so outrageous it nearly defies belief—which is why he’s paid so little political cost for these moves in the past. Can we change that dynamic?”

At the dinner, Trump pledged to swiftly lift the Biden administration’s freeze on permits for new liquefied natural gas exports — a key demand of the executives present, according to the Washington Post report which cited three individuals at the event.

"You've been waiting on a permit for five years; you'll get it on Day 1," Trump told the executives.

Trump’s press team did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: This accusation from Clinton comes amid a series of controversies involving Trump and the oil industry. Trump reportedly sought $1 billion in campaign funds from Exxon Mobil XOM, Chevron CVX, and other major oil companies. This request, made during a meeting at his Palm Beach, Florida home, was met with shock but was deemed legal by industry experts.

Trump’s ties to the oil industry have been under scrutiny, with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) calling for a reevaluation of the proposed $53 billion merger between Chevron and Hess Corp HES. Schumer warned that the merger could lead to higher gas prices, further fueling concerns about Trump’s relationship with the oil industry.

These allegations against Trump also coincide with testimonies from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, in the hush money criminal trial against the ex-president. Cohen admitted to lying to protect Trump, shedding light on the ethical and legal controversies surrounding the former president.

Image Via Shutterstock

