A Month Back Elon Musk Said Boeing Was Weighed Down By 'Too Many Non-Technical Managers.' Fast-Forward, The Plane Maker Has Stranded 2 Astronauts In Space: They Have Only 27 Days Of Fuel Left, Here's What Happens Next

The return of two astronauts aboard Boeing Co.’s BA Starliner spacecraft has been further delayed, leaving them with a dwindling fuel supply and an uncertain return date.

What Happened: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were launched to the International Space Station, or ISS, on June 6, following a series of delays. Their stay was initially planned for 8 to 10 days. However, 12 days after their arrival, Boeing announced a delay in their return to Earth.

And now, the return of Wilmore and Williams from the ISS has been delayed once again after the Starliner was marred by a slew of technical glitches — 5 helium leaks, 5 defective thrusters, and a propellant valve that didn’t close entirely.

Boeing said the delay is to allow for the assessment of onboard issues and to conduct two spacewalks.

Fuel On Reserve: The company has not yet provided a new return date for the astronauts, who have been in space for 18 days with only 27 days of fuel remaining. The spacecraft docked at the Harmony module, has a maximum 45-day capacity, according to NASA’s commercial crew manager Steve Stich, which is now narrowing the window for a safe return flight.

Despite the limited fuel, Boeing assured that the crew was “not pressed for time to leave the station” as there were sufficient supplies in orbit.

Boeing stated, “Mission managers are evaluating future return opportunities following the station’s two planned spacewalks on Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, July 2.”

This incident comes a month after Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, criticized Boeing for being weighed down by “too many non-technical managers.”

“Although Boeing got $4.2 billion to develop an astronaut capsule and SpaceX only got $2.6 billion, SpaceX finished 4 years sooner. Note, the crew capsule design of Dragon 2 has almost nothing in common with Dragon 1. Too many non-technical managers at Boeing,” Musk said.

Boeing And SpaceX: This mission marks the first instance of Boeing sending up a crewed spacecraft, as it attempts to break into the commercial human-space transport business, a sector where Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been active since 2020.

Boeing and SpaceX were the two American companies chosen by NASA in 2014 to explore commercial space transport.

Boeing Already Faces Issues At Home: Boeing’s space troubles come amid a series of issues with its aircraft.

In January, a door plug came off a Boeing 737 Max 9 Alaska Airlines jet at 16,000 feet, leading to a significant hole in the plane. Several Boeing whistleblowers have since come forward with allegations of the company cutting corners with quality control.

What’s Next: The propulsion system, a part of Starliner’s “service module,” is at the heart of the current issues, Reuters reported. This system plays a vital role in moving the capsule away from the ISS and positioning it for re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Overheating and helium leaks in the thrusters have been associated with their frequency of use.

The mission management team, which includes NASA and Boeing personnel, is currently analyzing data, running simulations, and considering potential solutions.

Once the go-ahead is given, Starliner’s thrusters will undock the capsule from the ISS and initiate a roughly six-hour journey back to Earth.

This mission marks Starliner’s first trip carrying astronauts, serving as a final test before NASA can certify it as the second ride to the ISS, joining SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

Photo courtesy: NASA