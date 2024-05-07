Boeing's Starliner Crewed Test Flight Postponed Due To Technical Issue, Continuing Challenges In Space Program

Loading... Loading...

The much-anticipated first crewed test flight of Boeing Co‘s BA Starliner space capsule has been postponed due to a technical issue, marking another setback for the aerospace giant.

What Happened: The first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner space capsule, which was set to take place on Monday, was called off due to a technical issue, Reuters reported. The issue was not resolved in time for the scheduled launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Starliner was set to embark on its first crewed test flight two years after its initial uncrewed journey to the International Space Station. The spacecraft, developed in collaboration with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, is designed to transport up to seven passengers or a combination of crew and cargo to low-Earth orbit.

The crew for the Starliner’s first crewed test flight included NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams.

Over the past several years, Boeing’s spacecraft program has seen a series of significant events. In 2015, the company unveiled an assembly plant for its commercial spacecraft, intended for NASA’s missions to the International Space Station.

However, challenges arose, such as a parachute failure during a crucial test in 2019 and software glitches that hindered ISS rendezvous attempts in 2020.

See Also: Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Tesla, AMC, Bitcoin And Shiba Inu’s Chart Forms Powerful Technical Patterns

Why It Matters: Despite setbacks, there were successful milestones, including the launch and docking of the Starliner capsule with the ISS in 2022. Yet, ongoing issues led to delays and safety concerns, leading Boeing to halt preparations for a crewed test flight in 2023.

Despite these challenges, Boeing has been working to address the issues. In August, the company announced plans to have the Starliner ready for its first crewed flight by March.

The company has also received support from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who offered assistance with crewed parachute systems to help address the Starliner’s technical challenges.

Despite these efforts, the latest delay is a setback for Boeing’s space exploration ambitions and could impact the company’s standing in the competitive space industry.

Read Next: Tesla Retail Shareholder Who Poured $3.5B Into EV Stock Screams Foul Over ‘Magician’ Elon Musk’s Pay Package Plan, Urges Other Investors To Vote No: ‘Don’t Be A Sucker’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.