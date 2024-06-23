Trump Reportedly Makes Decision On VP Pick, Says Running Mate Will Be At Debate

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has made a decision on his vice presidential nominee for the forthcoming election.

What Happened: Trump disclosed his decision during a public appearance at a Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant on Saturday. He assured that his chosen running mate would be present at the upcoming presidential debate in Atlanta, according to a post on X by NBC News correspondent Jake Traylor, who was present.

Several potential vice presidential candidates, including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Ohio Senator JD Vance, are anticipated to join a watch party organized by Trump's campaign.

Trump had previously indicated that he would announce his vice presidential pick at or just before the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to commence on July 15 in Milwaukee.

Also Read: Trump Vs. Biden: Rasmussen Poll Now Shows One Candidate Has Huge Lead Over Other With Just 4 Months Before Election

However, Trump could disclose his decision sooner, possibly to divert attention from his upcoming July 11 sentencing on 34 felony charges in a New York hush-money case.

The campaign has ramped up preparations for after a decision has been made on Trump’s running mate, even arranging a private jet for the vice presidential candidate from July to November, reported Bloomberg.

Trump’s choice is critical as he seeks to expand his electoral coalition, especially in light of public opinion polls reflecting voters’ dissatisfaction with both candidates. Trump attended a rally on the north side of Philadelphia, a traditionally Democratic stronghold, on Saturday.

Why It Matters: The suspense around Trump’s vice presidential pick is generating significant buzz within the Republican party and beyond. The choice is pivotal for Trump’s campaign, as it could potentially sway public opinion and broaden his electoral base.

The timing of the announcement, ahead of his sentencing, could also serve as a strategic move to shift public focus from his legal troubles.

Moreover, the chosen candidate’s presence at the presidential debate could provide a platform for them to showcase their leadership capabilities and align themselves with Trump’s vision, thereby strengthening the campaign’s appeal to voters.

Now Read: Following Trump’s Guilty Verdict, Legal Experts Say He Could Face This Punishment Instead Of Prison Time

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock