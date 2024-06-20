Elon Musk's Neuralink Patient Noland Arbaugh Set For Another Implant, Says Right Brian Hemisphere Jealous Of Left: 'If You Just Want To Replace My Entire Skull….'

Loading... Loading...

Noland Arbaugh, the first human recipient of a Neuralink implant, is preparing to receive a second brain-computer interface implant. This was announced by Neuaralink Corp. founder Elon Musk on social media.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that he and Arbaugh are talking about a possible second, next-generation implant.

This new device would allow Arbaugh’s right hemisphere to interact telepathically with his computer, similar to having two-handed control ability, the equivalent of a mouse and keyboard.

Arbaugh responded positively to the idea, jokingly suggesting an even more radical procedure.

“This is perfect because my right hemisphere has been pretty jealous of my left hemisphere lately. Alternatively, if you just want to replace my entire skull with one giant @neuralink I’d be down with that too,” he said.

In the 1960s, psychobiologist and Nobel Prize winner Roger W. Sperry’s research revealed that the brain’s two hemispheres function differently.

According to Sperry’s findings, the left hemisphere is more verbal, analytical, and orderly, often referred to as the “digital brain” for its proficiency in reading, writing, and computations.

Conversely, the right hemisphere is more visual, intuitive, and creative.

Why It Matters: Arbaugh’s journey from paralysis to becoming a “celebrity cyborg” has been extraordinary. After a diving accident left him paralyzed from the neck down, Arbaugh became the first person to receive a brain implant as part of a Neuralink clinical trial in January.

The implant has allowed him to control his laptop using only his thoughts, offering a potential solution to some of his physical limitations. “Once you get a taste for using it, you just can’t stop. It blows my mind so much,” Arbaugh said earlier this year.

In May, Musk celebrated the successful 100-day milestone since the first human implant of Neuralink. At the time, the company also acknowledged the malfunction, which involved the retraction of threads from the brain.

Later the same month, it was reported that Neuralink knew for years that the tiny wires in its brain implant were malfunctioning. The issue was first discovered during animal testing conducted before the company received approval for human trials last year. However, the risks were deemed insufficient to require a redesign.

Photo by T. Schneider on Shutterstock

