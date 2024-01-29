Elon Musk's Neuralink Implants Human Brain For The First Time: 'Promising Neuron Spike' Detected

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, the co-founder of Neuralink, announced a milestone achievement for the brain implant technology firm. The first human implant by Neuralink has been successfully executed.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, Musk revealed that Neuralink had successfully implanted a human brain for the first time. He stated that the patient was recovering well and the initial results demonstrated promising neuron spike detection.

The Musk-associated startup’s PRIME study is testing the wireless brain-computer interface to establish the safety of both the implant and the surgical robot, reported Reuters.

The study will examine the interface that reportedly allows people with quadriplegia to manipulate devices with just their thoughts alone.

Why It Matters: This development comes after Neuralink’s previous advancements in combining its brain-computer interface technology with Tesla bots to create ultra-realistic bionic limbs, as reported in November 2023.

Neuralink’s technology, including its N1 implant and R1 surgical robot, has the potential to revolutionize treatment for neurodegenerative disorders such as ALS, as per Ark Investment Management.

Despite recent regulatory challenges with the U.S. Department of Transportation over hazardous material transportation violations, as per a Benzinga Report, Neuralink has continued to secure funding. The firm raised an additional $43 million in November.

Musk has long advocated for the merging of man and machine to survive in a world dominated by artificial intelligence, as he discussed in a 2018 interview. This recent breakthrough could bring us a step closer to his vision.

