Apple Stores To Stock New Beats Pill Next Week, Says Mark Gurman: 'It'll Cost $149 And...'

Beats Pill, the latest product by Beats by Dre, which was acquired by Apple Inc. AAPL in 2014, will reportedly hit retail shelves next week.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Mark Gurman, a columnist for Bloomberg, took to X, formerly Twitter, and reported that the new Beats Pill priced at $149, will be offered in red, black, and gold colors.

“The new Beats Pill will be in Apple retail stores next week. It'll cost $149 and come in red, black and gold,” he stated.

He went on to say that the Beats Solo Buds will be available in stores starting tomorrow, as announced earlier.

Why It Matters: On Monday, a teaser was posted by Beats by Dre on X, hinting at the device’s release on June 25. The teaser featured basketball legend LeBron James grooving on American rapper Lil Wayne's song while adjusting the volume on a Beats Pill.

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) was established in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Last year, Beats by Dre launched the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones, positioning them as potential competitors to Apple's AirPods Max. Reports indicated that users compared the two products, favoring the Beats Studio Pro for its over-ear design and competitive pricing.

Image Source – Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.