LeBron James Teases New Beats Pill That Could Hit The Stores On June 25: 'Oh, We Gotta Turn This Up!'

In a teaser posted on Monday, Beats by Dre, which was acquired by Apple Inc. AAPL in 2014, has hinted at the launch of a new Beats Pill on June 25.

What Happened: The teaser, shared by Beats by Dre’s official X, formerly Twitter, account, features Basketball legend LeBron James adjusting the volume on a Beats Pill while grooving on American rapper Lil Wayne’s song.

Why It Matters: The new Beats Pill has been the subject of several leaks, with various celebrities, including James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, seen with the product in social media posts, reported AppleInsider.

The code found in iOS and an entry in the FCC database further indicate that the new Beats Pill could be hitting the market soon.

The teaser, which features the date June 25 and the words “The Predicament,” has sparked speculation that the release could be linked to a new album or song, possibly by Lil Wayne, the report noted.

Last year, Beats by Dre released the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones, setting up a potential competition with Apple’s AirPods Max. At the time, it was reported that users were comparing the two products and giving Beats Studio Pro a higher rating because of its over-ear design and competitive pricing.

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) was founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.