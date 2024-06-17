Mark Cuban Appears To Take Aim At Trump's Environmental Stance: 'I Won't Vote For Anyone That Doesn't Believe Climate Change Is Real'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur, and TV personality, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday to express his stance on the upcoming presidential election.

What Happened: Cuban made it clear that he would not support any candidate who denies the existence of climate change. This post was in response to a post by Marcia Hanscom, a wetland activist, who had highlighted Cuban’s support for Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s stance on climate change could have a significant impact on the upcoming election. A recent poll showed that 32% of independent voters are less likely to support former President Donald Trump after his conviction. This could be due to the key election issues and the recent guilty verdict against Trump.

Cuban has been an outspoken critic of Trump and has been supportive of Biden’s economic policies. He recently defended Biden’s economic record, blaming Trump for underperforming the “Obama economy he inherited.” Cuban also criticized media personality, Piers Morgan, and hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman, for their perceived bias in political discourse.

Recentlty, former President Trump was accused by Hillary Clinton of attempting to bribe fossil fuel CEOs with promises to overturn President Biden’s climate policies in exchange for $1 billion.

Trump reportedly pledged to lift the Biden administration's freeze on permits for new liquefied natural gas exports, indicating a strong alignment with fossil fuel interests. Despite the severity of these actions, Clinton highlighted that Trump faced minimal political repercussions for his environmental stance.

These public statements by Cuban could indicate that his stance on climate change may influence his political views and potentially sway other voters as well.

