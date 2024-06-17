Trump In Trouble: New 2024 Election Poll Shows 32% Of Independent Voters Less Likely To Support Former President After Conviction

Loading... Loading...

With a close head-to-head battle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, key election issues and the recent guilty verdict against Trump could be weighing on voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

A new poll shows the impact the guilty verdict could have on voters, including the key Independent voter demographic.

What Happened: Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a criminal trial and awaits sentencing on July 11.

A new poll from Ipsos and Politico shows the impact the ruling had on voters and what they believe the punishment should be.

The poll found that overall 52% of voters polled believed Trump was guilty based on the evidence, with 25% believed he was not guilty and 21% unsure. Among Independent voters, 53% said Trump was guilty with 17% believing he was not guilty and 28% unsure.

For voters polled, 17% said they were more likely to support Trump after the verdict with 33% saying they were less likely to support Trump. While Republicans were more likely to support Trump after the verdict at 42%, Independent voters were ready to shy away.

Only 12% of Independent voters said they were more likely to support Trump after the verdict, with 32% saying they were less likely to support Trump after the verdict and 40% saying they had no change.

Among Independent voters, 23% said the conviction was very important in how they will vote in the 2024 election. Seven percent said the conviction was somewhat important to how they will vote in the 2024 election.

When asked what punishment Trump should get for his guilty verdict, 42% of Independent voters said imprisonment, with 21% saying probation and 17% saying financial penalty. Fifteen percent of those polled said Trump should face no penalty.

Why It's Important: Many 2024 election polls point to a close race between Biden and Trump, which could make Independent voters and key swing states among the top areas that will decide the 2024 presidential election.

Trump's guilty verdict maybe troublesome in the battle for Independent voters as many may now have second thoughts about voting for the former president.

A near majority (42%) of Independent voters want to see Trump get imprisonment as a punishment. While Trump can still run if he is sentenced to prison or even if he serves time, voters may be uneasy voting for such a scenario.

