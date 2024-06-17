Ex-Trump Adviser And Megachurch Pastor Robert Morris Admits To 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior' With Minor: 'It Was Wrong'

Loading... Loading...

Robert Morris, a prominent Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, has confessed to engaging in “inappropriate sexual behavior” with a minor over four decades ago.

What Happened: Morris, the senior pastor of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, admitted to the misconduct after being accused by a woman of repeatedly molesting her as a child, reported NBC News on Monday. The woman, Cindy Clemishire, now 54, alleged that the incidents occurred when she was 12 and Morris was 21.

These accusations were made public on The Wartburg Watch, a platform that exposes abuse stories in churches. Morris, in a statement to The Christian Post, acknowledged the “inappropriate sexual behavior” when he was in his 20s.

He described the behavior as “kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong.” Morris, who has not been charged with a crime, asserted that he confessed to church elders at the time and sought forgiveness.

Despite the accusations, Morris has not faced any legal repercussions. He and Gateway Church officials have not responded to requests for comments.

Despite the allegations, Morris has continued to wield significant influence, particularly in conservative Christian circles. He served on Trump’s spiritual advisory board during his first presidential campaign and throughout his presidency.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Promises To ‘Lock Up’ Anthony Fauci For Handling Of Pandemic: ‘Should Be Tried For Crimes Against Humanity’

Why It Matters: The allegations against Morris come at a time when Trump’s standing with key voter demographics, including women and independents, is under scrutiny. Trump’s history of derogatory comments about women has been highlighted as a potential weakness in his 2024 campaign.

Moreover, a recent poll revealed that 32% of independent voters are less likely to support Trump after his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records. These factors could significantly impact Trump’s electoral prospects in 2024.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: Biden Vs. Trump Matchup In Key Swing State Of Arizona Shows One Candidate Pulls Ahead With Appreciable Lead, But This Demographic Could Tip The Scale For Either Candidate