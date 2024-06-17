Steven Spielberg's Talk Interrupted By Apple Watch Hard Fall Alert, Causing Stir — Here Is How The Legendary Director Responded To The 'Crisis'

Loading... Loading...

On Saturday, during the Tribeka Festival, renowned director Steven Spielberg experienced an unexpected interruption from his Apple Inc. AAPL Watch, which falsely detected a hard fall.

What Happened: Spielberg’s Apple Watch, a device known for its Fall Detection feature, sounded an alarm during his talk, indicating a hard fall. Instead of dismissing the alert, Spielberg removed the watch and placed it on the ground, reported Variety.

“It looks like you've taken a hard fall,” he said jokingly, adding, “I'm not going to press the SOS [button]. I'll pick it up later.”

When the watch did not receive a response from Spielberg, it initiated an audible countdown before contacting emergency services. He then quickly retrieved the watch and deactivated the alert.

See Also: Apple Analyst Says ‘You Don’t Wanna Be Anywhere Near The Stock’ In 4 Years, Feels WWDC Was Like A ‘Snap CEO Talking Like We’re Gonna Target 22-Year Olds’

The incident happened when the filmmaker was celebrating the 50th anniversary of his debut feature, “The Sugarland Express.” Released in 1974, just one year before “Jaws,” the film received positive reviews. However, Universal pulled it from theaters after two weeks due to lackluster box office results.

Addressing a packed audience at the BMCC in Lower West Side Manhattan, Spielberg stated, “You're the first audience to ever see ‘Sugarland Express' in 50 years.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The Fall Detection feature, introduced with the Apple Watch Series 4, is designed to call for help when the wearer is unable to respond after a fall or vehicle accident.

In 2022, the iPhone 14’s crash detection feature was triggered by roller coasters, leading to multiple calls to law enforcement. Later that year, skiing also set off false alarms, prompting emergency dispatchers to advise against turning off the feature.

Apple’s Fall Detection feature has also been credited with saving lives, such as in the case of an Ontario man who fell off a ladder and was unable to make a call. The feature automatically dialed emergency services, potentially preventing a fatal outcome.

Photo by oasisamuel on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Adobe’s Optimistic Forecast For New AI Tech Infused Products Attract Investor Cheer, Stock Soars

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.