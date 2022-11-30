Now, Skiing Can Trigger Apple Crash Detection on iPhone 14, Watch — Emergency Services Want You To Do This

First, roller coaster rides activated Apple Inc.'s AAPL crash detection alerts, and now skiers are setting off false alarms too — but emergency dispatchers don't want you to turn it off.

What Happened: Summit County, Utah, dispatchers are receiving at least three to five Apple crash alerts sent by iPhones and Apple Watches every day, reported Apple Insider.

Most of the time, skiers are unaware of an alert being sent out. However, despite the influx in pocket dials, emergency dispatchers want them to leave the feature on — they consider it an emergency tool, not an annoyance.

"Somebody could ski and hit a tree and be knocked unconscious and not be visible to other skiers. We do not want you to turn the feature off. We would rather have you be safe. We don't mind taking that call because if something really did happen, we want to be able to get to you," Suzie Butterfield, Summit County Dispatch Center supervisor, told KSL.

Why It's Important: Apple's crash detection feature notifies emergency responders if the iPhone owner is involved in an automobile collision. While the feature doesn't require setting up, it can be turned off in the Emergency SOS settings.

Previously, two Apple executives — Ron Huang, vice president of Sensing & Connectivity, and Kaiann Drance, vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing — decoded the feature and said, "there's no silver bullet in terms of activating crash detection."

