Tesla Cybertruck Joins Dubai Police Supercar Fleet: Elon Musk Calls It 'Cool'

Loading... Loading...

The Dubai Police has introduced the Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck to its fleet of high-performance vehicles, and the company's CEO Elon Musk thinks it is "cool."

What Happened: The Dubai Police General Command revealed the new addition to its luxury patrol fleet, a Tesla Cybertruck in a distinctive green and white livery, reported Khaleej Times on Sunday.

The vehicle, with the unique plate number 5, was unveiled on social media, with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in attendance.

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, responded to the post with an emoji and the word “Cool”. The Cybertruck is known for its angular design, which is made from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel, providing exceptional durability and protection against dents and corrosion.

The vehicle also features Tesla Armour Glass, which is designed to be highly durable and resistant to impacts.

The Cybertruck can tow up to 11,000 pounds and has an estimated driving range of up to 340 miles. It is available in three versions: the Single Motor RWD, Dual Motor AWD, and Tri-Motor AWD, each with different ranges and capabilities.

See Also: Yeehaw! Musk Drives Tesla Incorporation To Texas After Shareholder Vote

Why It Matters: The Dubai Police’s addition of the Cybertruck to its fleet underscores the growing popularity of Tesla's latest vehicle. This also comes amid Tesla’s efforts to ramp up Cybertruck production, aiming to reach a weekly production rate of 2,500 units by the end of 2024.

Earlier in May, the Cybertruck was in the spotlight when it was seemingly delivered to the Saudi Royal Family, with Musk expressing his approval. The vehicle has also gained attention from various celebrities, with Musk praising their “great taste” in choosing the Cybertruck.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Teases Three New Vehicles At Tesla’s Annual Shareholder Meeting: More Affordable Model Incoming

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.