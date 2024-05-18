Tesla Cybertruck Seemingly Drives To Saudi Royal Family; Elon Musk Thinks It's 'Cool'

Loading... Loading...

Saudi Prince Turki bin Salman Al Saud has seemingly taken delivery of a Cybertruck and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk is pleased.

What Happened: Pictures circulating on social media platform X show the Prince posing by Tesla’s latest vehicle – the stainless steel Cybertruck. Benzinga was not immediately able to confirm if the Prince indeed purchased the vehicle.

Musk, however, shared the image with a short, “Cool.”

Prince Turki bin Salman Al Saud is the chairman of Saudi’s Tharawat Holding Company and also the brother of Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Tesla Cybertruck has previously been purchased by several popular names including bureaucrats and artists. The list of celebrity Cybertruck owners reportedly includes socialite Kim Kardashian, singer Lady Gaga, songwriter Pharrell Williams, tennis star Serena Williams, basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, singer Justin Bieber, television host Jay Leno, and music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Musk previously commended popular figures for purchasing the vehicle and said, “Well, they clearly have great taste!” The CEO further sought to clarify that none of these celebrities were paid by Tesla to promote the vehicle or provided any discounts for their purchase.

Why It Matters: While Tesla intends to deliver 250,000 Cybertrucks every year starting in 2025, the company is currently only ramping production. The low production volume, coupled with the Cybertruck’s stainless steel exterior, angular design, and higher price point has made it a celebrity pick.

The higher-end version of the Cybertruck is priced at $99,990 in the U.S. and the company delivers the vehicle only in the country. Hence it is likely that the Saudi Prince had to have it shipped to the Middle East if he purchased it.

Photo via Shutterstock