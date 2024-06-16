Apple's AI Privacy Measures, Elon Musk's Robot Prediction, And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Loading... Loading...

The week was buzzing with tech news as Apple Inc. AAPL unveiled new AI privacy measures and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk made predictions about the future of humanoid robots. Here’s a quick round-up of the top stories.

Apple Eases AI Privacy Concerns: Apple’s Craig Federighi announced that users will have the option to opt out of the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT with Siri, a move aimed at addressing growing AI privacy concerns. The new AI features, part of Apple’s in-house AI suite, Apple Intelligence, will be available on Apple devices this fall.

Musk Predicts Robot Population Boom: Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes that the number of humanoid robots will one day exceed the human population. Musk shared his thoughts during a game streaming session on X, formerly Twitter.

OpenAI Accused of Hindering AI Progress: A software engineer at Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL))) claimed that OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has set back the progress of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by 5 to 10 years. The engineer expressed his concerns during a conversation with podcaster Dwarkesh Patel.

Apple Integrates ChatGPT Features: Apple announced a partnership with Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia. The AI feature will be available free of charge and will not log user data.

Steve Wozniak Cautions About AI Demos: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak urged users to look beyond the impressive AI demos and test the new features themselves. In an interview with Bloomberg, Wozniak expressed a mix of excitement and cautious optimism about the new AI features, dubbed "Apple Intelligence."

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock