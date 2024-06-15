Another Blow For Kremlin? This Key Russian President's Ally Is Quitting Moscow's Rival To NATO

Loading... Loading...

Armenia, a key ally of Russia, declared its intention to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization or CSTO, a group often seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

What Happened: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the decision in parliament on Wednesday, as reported Associated Press. The CSTO, led by Moscow, includes Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Pashinyan, who has previously shown resistance to Russia, did not specify a timeline for the withdrawal. “We will leave. We will decide when to leave. We won’t come back. There is no other way,” the prime minister told lawmakers.

This move is seen as a major blow to Putin, who established the alliance as a counter to NATO.

In an apparent effort to lessen the impact on Moscow, Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Pashinyan had not yet announced a complete withdrawal. “Those who assert that the prime minister said that Armenia is withdrawing from the CSTO are mistaken.”

The CSTO has been experiencing internal tensions, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Why It Matters: Armenia’s relationship with Russia, its longstanding sponsor and ally, has become increasingly strained following Azerbaijan’s swift military campaign in September to seize the Karabakh region, ending three decades of ethnic Armenian separatist rule.

Armenian authorities accused the Russian peacekeepers, deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 hostilities, of failing to prevent Azerbaijan’s offensive. Moscow, which maintains a military base in Armenia, denied these accusations, arguing that its troops lacked a mandate to intervene.

The decision by Armenia to leave the CSTO is a significant development that could have far-reaching implications for Russia’s geopolitical strategy. This move comes at a time when Pashinyan faces a surge of large protests demanding his resignation over the government’s decision to transfer four border villages to Azerbaijan.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Felipe Simo on Unsplash