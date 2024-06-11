Amazon, Natera And A Financial Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management expects Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to go higher.

The recommendation comes after a former Amazon employee accused the Seattle-based company of violating UK sanctions by selling its facial recognition technology to Russia. The ex-employee, Charles Forrest, has alleged that Amazon continued to supply the technology to Russia even after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Amy P. Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said Natera, Inc. NTRA, a relatively small-cap biotech company, is doing really well.

On June 3, Jefferies analyst Tycho Peterson initiated coverage on Natera with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $142.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named KKR & Co. Inc. KKR as his final trade.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Friday changes to various S&P indices, coinciding with the quarterly rebalance. KKR & Co shares rose sharply on Monday after it was announced the company will join the S&P 500. The investment management company KKR will take the place of Illumina Inc. ILMN, respectively in the S&P 500 Index.

Price Action:

Natera shares rose 0.4% to close at $111.66 during Monday's session.

Amazon shares rose 1.5% to close at $187.06 on Monday.

KKR shares jumped 11.2% to settle at $108.95 during Monday's session.

