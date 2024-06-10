Mark Cuban Warns US AI Regulations Could Give China The Edge After OpenAI's Sora Faces New Threat From Chinese Company

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban thinks that efforts by the U.S. government and investors in proprietary large language models to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) will end up giving the lead in this critical field to Chinese companies.

What Happened: Reacting to a post talking about a serious competitor to Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI's Sora from a Chinese company, Cuban reiterated his concerns about AI regulation.

OpenAI's Sora AI model was announced in March and it can generate videos using text prompts. This is leap from OpenAI's text-based image generator, Dall-E, since videos are more complex than static images.

Now, a Chinese company named Kuaishou has unveiled a Sora competitor called Kling. From a rabbit reading a newspaper in a café to an emperor fish swimming, there are over two dozen examples of videos generated by Kling, showing off the AI model's capabilities.

Reacting to this, Bill Gurley, a general partner at Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Benchmark, underscored that AI regulation will have an adverse impact on companies in the U.S. and slow them down, not their rivals in China.

Cuban agreed with Gurley's assessment.

Why It Matters: While Cuban has disagreed with Tesla Inc. CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk on several topics, their views align on this front.

Musk has also been vocal about his opposition to the U.S. government's efforts to regulate AI, while his rival, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, among others, have supported it.

It's not just Cuban and Musk who are opposed to AI regulation – Meta Platforms Inc.'s chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, has also voiced his opposition to this, and so has Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham.

