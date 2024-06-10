Donald Trump Wraps Up 'Routine' Probation Interview In Less Than 30 Minutes, Public Defenders Decry Special Treatment For Ex-President

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump completed his mandatory presentencing interview in New York City on Monday, a crucial step in his hush money criminal case. The interview lasted less than 30 minutes, with the details remaining confidential.

What Happened: Trump’s interview was conducted via video conference, as per state law, and covered various aspects of his personal and professional life. The resulting report will be used by trial judge Juan Merchan to determine Trump’s sentence, which is scheduled for July 11, reported the Associated Press.

Trump’s lawyers and the prosecution will receive copies of the report closer to the sentencing date. Both parties can also submit their own paperwork to argue for their preferred punishment.

Despite the short duration of the interview, Judge Merchan has a wide range of sentencing options at his disposal, including probation, fines, and up to four years in prison. Trump, who was convicted on May 30 for falsifying business records, was required by law to participate in the presentencing interview, which he did from his residence at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, was allowed to be present during the interview, a decision that sparked criticism from the city’s public defenders. They argued that these arrangements amounted to special treatment for Trump, a sentiment that city officials refuted, stating that such accommodations are available to all defendants.

See Also: Trump Lawyer Notified About Concerning Facebook Post That Claimed Prior Knowledge Of Hush-Money Verdict

Why It Matters: Trump’s presentencing interview comes after his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records, a verdict that could potentially impact his political future. Despite his intention to appeal the conviction, the outcome of his sentencing could have significant implications for his potential run in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s virtual interview was a mandatory part of the probation process, with the resulting report being used to prepare a sentencing recommendation for the judge.

Trump’s conviction, which makes him the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, has sparked a range of reactions. While he has expressed his willingness to face potential house arrest or jail time, others, such as former FBI director James Comey, have suggested that Trump’s actions may warrant a jail term.

Read Next: Ex-White House Aide Scaramucci Says Silicon Valley Taking ‘Dangerous Approach’ By Backing Trump: ‘Doesn’t Peel Back…Under The Surface Of What Trump Wants’