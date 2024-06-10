Crude Oil Rises Sharply; ICC Holdings Shares Spike Higher

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite edging lower on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.11% to 38,842.27 while the NASDAQ fell 0.04% to 17,125.62. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.04% to 5,349.38.

Utilities shares climbed by 1.4% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, financial shares fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. DO disclosed that it signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Noble Corporation plc NE in a stock-plus-cash transaction.

Equities Trading UP



Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY shares shot up 109% to $3.9484 following the completion of the company’s business combination with Plutonian Acquisition Corp. and amid continued volatility following its Nasdaq debut last week.

shares shot up 109% to $3.9484 following the completion of the company’s business combination with Plutonian Acquisition Corp. and amid continued volatility following its Nasdaq debut last week. Shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc . KWE got a boost, surging 158% to $1.0099 after the company was awarded a sub-contract worth up to C$48 million by Thales Canada for software development services.

. got a boost, surging 158% to $1.0099 after the company was awarded a sub-contract worth up to C$48 million by Thales Canada for software development services. ICC Holdings, Inc. ICCH shares were also up, gaining 43% to $22.04 after Mutual Capital Group announced it will acquire the company for $23.50 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

Perion Network Ltd. PERI shares dropped 33% to $8.22 after the company cut its revenue outlook.

shares dropped 33% to $8.22 after the company cut its revenue outlook. Shares of Sify Technologies Limited SIFY were down 26% to $0.6101 after the company announced the voluntary delisting date of its ADS rights from Nasdaq.

were down 26% to $0.6101 after the company announced the voluntary delisting date of its ADS rights from Nasdaq. Enservco Corporation ENSV was down, falling 26% to $0.1780 after the company announced the staff of NYSE Regulation determined to commence proceedings to delist its common stock.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.7% to $77.59 while gold traded up 0.2% at $2,328.70.

Silver traded up 1.4% to $29.855 on Monday, while copper rose 1.5% to $4.5490.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.27%, Germany's DAX declined 0.34% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.53%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.42%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.20%.

Industrial production in Italy declined by 1% month-over-month in April compared to a 0.5% decline in March.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.92%, and India's S&P BSE Sensex falling 0.27%.

Japan's current account surplus widened to JPY 2,050.5 billion in April versus JPY 1,895.4 billion in the year-ago period, while Japanese economy shrank by 1.8% on an annualized basis in the first quarter. The gauge for Japanese service sector declined to 45.7 in May compared to 47.4 in the prior month.

Industrial production in Malaysia gained by 6.1% year-over-year in April, while unemployment rate in Malaysia fell to 3.3% in April from 3.5% in the year-ago month.

Economics

No major economic reports will be released today.

