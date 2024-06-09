Trump's Date With NYC Probation Department On Monday: A Sentencing Recommendation In The Making

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to undergo a virtual interview with the New York City Probation Department on Monday. This comes in the wake of his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying documents.

What Happened: Trump’s virtual interview is a mandatory part of the probation process. The department will use this interview to prepare a sentencing recommendation for the judge, reported Reuters on Thursday. The former president is due to be sentenced on July 11 and could face a maximum sentence of four years, although shorter sentences are common.

Trump was found guilty on May 30, making him the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. The charges relate to falsifying documents to conceal a payment to a porn star before the 2016 election. Trump has stated that he intends to appeal the verdict.

His campaign officials declined to comment on the upcoming interview. The trial, which began on April 15, concluded with a guilty verdict on all 34 counts of falsified business records.

Why It Matters: The guilty verdict in the multi-week criminal trial against Trump was a significant event. The former president’s legal and political future has been a topic of intense speculation since the verdict was announced. The possibility of jail time for Trump was a point of particular interest, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declining to confirm whether prosecutors would pursue this option. Trump himself has expressed uncertainty about the public’s reaction to the prospect of his incarceration.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his legal future, Trump has remained a prominent figure in the political arena. His recent interview with Fox & Friends Weekend saw him discussing the potential consequences of his conviction, with a focus on the public’s reaction to the possibility of his incarceration.

