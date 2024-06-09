'I Wouldn't Be Surprise If This Guy Threw Me In Jail' — AOC Shares Fears On Trump 2.0: 'He's Out Of His Mind'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) expressed concerns about the possibility of being incarcerated if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Ocasio-Cortez voiced her fears during an episode of the “On with Kara Swisher” podcast, which aired on Thursday, the New York Post reported. She cited Trump’s previous “lock her up” campaign slogan and his threats against journalists as reasons for her concern.

“I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn't be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” she said. “He's out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.' This is his motto.”

The Congresswoman also mentioned that she takes Trump’s words seriously, considering them a preview of his intentions for his next term.

Trump, in a recent interview with Fox News, dismissed the idea of seeking retribution against his critics, stating that it would be detrimental to the country’s stability.

When asked if Trump had a chance of winning the election as a convicted felon, Ocasio-Cortez responded affirmatively, emphasizing the potential threat to the country’s democracy if Trump were to win.

She also acknowledged the lack of enthusiasm for President Biden, particularly among young voters, urging them to remain engaged in the political process.

Why It Matters: Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns come at a time when Trump’s political future is under scrutiny. Despite his recent conviction, Trump still holds a slight lead over Joe Biden in the latest polls, making the upcoming election a closely contested race.

This isn’t the first time Ocasio-Cortez has made headlines regarding Trump. In a previous incident, she mocked Trump for holding a rally in unfavorable weather conditions, suggesting it was a sign of divine intervention.

She has also been vocal about the potential risks of not seizing Trump’s assets in his New York fraud case, highlighting the political implications of the judgment against him.

