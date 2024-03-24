Ocasio-Cortez Points To 'Risk' In Not Seizing Trump Assets, Says Lot Of 'Interesting Transactions' Happening With Truth Social

Loading... Loading...

In a development surrounding Donald Trump’s New York fraud case, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has voiced concerns over the potential risks if the former president’s assets are not seized. He is facing a judgment of $454 million.

What Happened: Ocasio-Cortez shared her apprehensions on Sunday, highlighting the political implications of the judgment against Trump. She underscored the risk of not seizing Trump’s assets and the potential for him to secure funds through other channels, reported The Hill.

“I actually think that there is risk in not seizing these assets and the open window that exists in him trying to secure these funds through other mean,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“We've seen a lot of interesting transactions happening with Truth Social and other means. And there's a very real risk of political corruption.”

Trump is expected to post a bond for the judgment by Monday. If he fails to do so, his assets could be seized by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump’s legal team argued last week that securing a full appeals bond would be “impossible” due to a lack of cash on hand. However, Trump later claimed that he had nearly $500 million in cash ahead of the deadline.

Ocasio-Cortez stressed that Trump should be treated the same as any other American in regard to asset seizure. She commended Attorney General James for her handling of the case and expressed her belief in equal treatment under the law.

Why It Matters: Trump’s financial situation has been a topic of intense scrutiny. Earlier, he had suggested a potential ‘fire sale’ of his properties to cover the bond.

Trump retains a 58% stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social. He faces a six-month restriction on share sales, yet the new board, featuring his son Eric Trump, may alter this. Following a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, TMTG is poised to trade under DJT on NASDAQ.

His appeal for an extension to post the bond was rejected by the New York attorney-general, who dismissed it as grounded on a “false premise.”

Trump’s surprising declaration of having almost $500 million in cash contradicts the narrative previously presented by his legal team.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

