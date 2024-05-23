AOC Mocks Trump — Praises The Almighty For Arranging Bad Weather At Ex-President's Bronx Rally: 'God Is Good'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took a jab at the unfavorable weather conditions at former President Trump’s Bronx rally, hinting at a possible divine intervention.

What Happened: Ocasio-Cortez’s comment came in response to a post showing rain at the rally’s location, Crotona Park, as reported by The Hill on Thursday. The New York representative took to X, formerly Twitter, to say “God is Good.”

The New York Democrat had earlier criticized Trump’s decision to hold a rally in the South Bronx, a Democratic stronghold, suggesting it was a desperate attempt to raise funds for his legal fees.

Trump, who is facing 34 felony counts in a hush money case, announced last week that he would hold the rally in Crotona Park, aiming to appeal to minority voters. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), representative of New York's 15th Congressional District where the rally was set, stated that Trump’s rightful place in the Bronx would be the borough’s criminal court.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rally in the South Bronx is part of his broader campaign strategy to woo Black and Hispanic voters, as reported by AP News.

Trump emphasized his purported advantages on economic and immigration issues, claiming these affect Black and Hispanic populations negatively under President Joe Biden’s policies. The rally, marked by both supporters and protests, represented a rare event in a predominantly Democratic and diverse neighborhood.

This comes after a report in March revealed that Trump supporters were using AI-generated fake images to attract Black voters.

The rally also comes at a time when Trump is neck-and-neck with Biden in the 2024 presidential race, with a 1-point difference following a recent shift in independent voters.

