Tesla Customizer Upfits Cybertruck For The Police Forces, Elon Musk Thinks It's 'Cool'

Loading... Loading...

California-based Tesla vehicle customization company Unplugged Performance has revealed a new look for the company’s latest offering – the stainless steel Cybertruck – to make it an ideal patrol vehicle for law enforcement agencies.

What Happened: UP.FIT, an Unplugged Performance company, focuses on customizing Tesla vehicles for police use. Its latest work is the customized Cybertruck which the company terms its most “ballistics capable” patrol vehicle, also capable of fire and tactical response.

These Cybertrucks are custom-fit with 18-inch forged police wheels and custom-integrated high and low-frequency siren systems. It also has a roof-mounted light bar with color warning lights and department-specific graphics. Those interested can also further equip their vehicles with Starlink satellite internet, SWAT storage, or an offroad package.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to the makeover of the company truck on Friday, terming it “cool.”

Unplugged Performance, based out of California, has been enhancing Tesla vehicles since 2013 and is located next to the company’s design studio. The UP.FIT brand was set up to accelerate the deployment of electric police and fleet vehicles.

Why It Matters: Police departments are not new to Tesla vehicles.

While the South Pasadena police department took twenty customized Model Y and Model 3 vehicles from Unplugged Performance in May 2023, the Anaheim police department opted for Model Y SUVs for its fleet earlier this year.

While the cost of the upfitted Cybertruck is not known, it is expected to be significantly higher than a non-custom vehicle purchase from Tesla’s website. The upfitted Tesla Model Y patrol vehicle, for instance, is priced at $91,990. Even the most premium version of the Model Y, however, starts at just $51,490 on Tesla website.

Tesla claims that the Cybertryck is durable and rugged enough to go anywhere. While the armored glass can stand the impact of a baseball at 70 mph, the stainless steel body can withstand bullets without letting it penetrate the vehicle cabin, it says.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Elon Musk’s Starlink To Expand Footprint To Sri Lanka After Connecting Indonesia

Photo via Shutterstock