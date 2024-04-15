Tesla Model Y Enters Anaheim Police Fleet In New Pilot Initiative

Loading... Loading...

The Anaheim Police Department is launching a pilot program that will see six Tesla Inc TSLA Model Y units put to the test as patrol cars starting this Monday.

Amid a critical shortage of patrol vehicles, exacerbated by supply chain disruptions and the pressing need to replace outdated cars, the department has swiftly moved to incorporate Teslas into its fleet, as shared by Teslarati.

According to Police Chief Rick Armendariz, the decision to adopt the Model Y was driven by the immediate availability of the vehicles and their potential to bolster public safety in the city by addressing the department's vehicle shortfall.

Also Read: Elon Musk Calls Artificial Intelligence Greatest Potential Breakthrough In Lifetime With Caveat: 'A Small Chance That AI Will Kill Us All'

The Tesla Model Y patrol cars were equipped for service through a collaboration with Unplugged Performance’s UP.FIT, a company specializing in adapting government and fleet vehicles. While the financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, the department highlighted the Model Y's compelling attributes, such as rapid acceleration, substantial storage space, and low maintenance costs, as key factors in their selection.

The department is not only eager to leverage the advanced features of the electric SUVs, but is also intent on evaluating the vehicles' performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for potential long-term integration into their fleet.

Anaheim's initiative comes as part of a growing trend among police departments in the United States and abroad, shifting towards electric vehicles to capitalize on the savings in maintenance and fuel costs.

The city will be hosting a media preview for the Model Y cruisers at the Anaheim Convention Center to showcase the new additions to their law enforcement capabilities. This move is paralleled by Unplugged’s recent efforts with the South Pasadena Police Department, which has transitioned to a fleet of Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

Moreover, the firm's UP.FIT website hints at future tactical uses for electric vehicles, including specially outfitted Cybertrucks for various law enforcement and military applications, highlighting the expanding role of EVs in the sector.

Now Read: Tesla Slides 4% Amid Plans For Layoffs, Pre-Earnings Jitters: Stock Chart Reveals Strong Bearish Trend

Photo courtesy of Tesla