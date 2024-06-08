Biden Calls On Americans To Defend Democracy, Citing WWII Heroes: 'They're Not Asking Us To Give Or Risk Our Lives'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has urged Americans to stand up for democracy, drawing parallels with the Army Rangers who fought at Pointe du Hoc during World War II.

What Happened: On Friday, speaking from a bunker where U.S. troops once sought to dismantle German artillery, Biden said those men, who are no longer alive, would want their present-day compatriots to contribute to the fight against autocrats, reported CNN.

“They’re not asking us to scale these cliffs,” Biden said in his 15-minute speech, adding, “But they’re asking us to stay true to what America stands for. They're not asking us to give or risk our lives. But they are asking us to care for others in our country more than ourselves.”

Without directly naming Donald Trump, Biden implicitly contrasted his stance with the former President’s, who has faced criticism for his embrace of authoritarian leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Biden’s speech at Pointe du Hoc echoes the 40th anniversary D-Day address by former President Ronald Reagan, who also issued a strong rebuke of authoritarianism. Biden’s speech, like Reagan’s, occurred at a moment of contention with Russia.

On the same day, during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine and apologized for the delay in providing additional American assistance.

Why It Matters: Biden’s call to defend democracy comes at a critical time. The 2024 presidential election is heating up, with polls showing a close race between Biden and Trump. Despite a guilty verdict against Trump in a criminal trial alleging falsified business records, his popularity in the betting odds for the 2024 election remains steady.

Biden’s comments about Trump being a “convicted felon” and “clearly unhinged” at a recent fundraiser underscore the escalating tensions between the two leaders. The President previously warned that Trump’s threat would be even greater in a second term, suggesting that Trump’s inability to accept his 2020 election loss is “literally driving him crazy.”

"Something snapped in him when he lost in 2020. He can’t accept he lost, and it is literally driving him crazy," Biden said at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut.

