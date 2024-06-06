Trump Vs. Biden: Former President's Lead Drops To 1 Point, Net Buzz Rating Hits 10-Month Low After Guilty Verdict

Loading... Loading...

Voters will head to the polls in less than five months to choose between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Election polls continue to show a close race between the two leading candidates.

What Happened: A guilty verdict against Trump in the criminal trial alleging falsified business records hasn't slowed down the former president in the betting odds for the 2024 election and his results in a new national poll of registered voters also showed similar results to prior to the verdict.

A new Morning Consult poll of nationally registered voters shows the following results in the head-to-head matchup of Biden and Trump, with the results from the May 28 poll in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 43% (42%)

Donald Trump: 44% (44%)

Someone Else: 8% (9%)

Don't Know: 5% (5%)

Of Democratic voters polled, 88% had Biden as their top pick, which is up four percentage points from the previous poll. Eighty-eight percent of Republican voters polled had Trump as their top pick, which was in line with last week's poll.

Independent voters, who could decide the election, selected their 2024 pick as follows, with the May 28 results in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 34% (33%)

Donald Trump: 35% (37%)

Someone Else: 21% (18%)

Don't Know: 11% (12%)

Why It's Important: The latest poll was conducted between May 31 and June 2 came after Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in the hush-money trial.

Trump led Biden in head-to-head polls in January and February, but the race has since become much closer in recent months.

Biden since narrowed the gap to one point, tied or, in some cases, taken a lead over Trump in recent polls.

The latest poll showed Trump with a one-point lead among all voters and a one-point lead among independent voters. Trump has been losing support from independent voters in recent polls and the criminal trial results could factor into this result.

The new Morning Consult poll found 56% of respondents said they had read or heard a lot about the guilty verdict, marking the most impactful news story of 2024 for the poll.

Trump's net buzz ranking in the recent poll was his lowest since August 2023 when he was booked in Fulton County and a mug shot went viral.

Biden's net favorability ranking topped Trump for a fifth straight week, marking the longest stretch for the president since April 2023.

A recent Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll of swing-state voters showed Trump leading five (Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) of the seven states. Biden led in Michigan, and the two candidates were tied in Nevada.

With the criminal trial result completed and sentencing for Trump not set until July 11, the poll results could vary marginally until the next big event for the 2024 election.

The two candidates are set to face off in their first 2024 presidential debate on June 27. The debate will air on CNN, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD. Debates featuring Trump have often yielded strong viewership and the close race and nature of the rematch could see high anticipation.

The results of the poll after the debate could point to a better overall picture of what most voters are feeling about the 2024 election race.

Photo: Shutterstock