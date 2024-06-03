Biden Labels Trump 'Convicted Felon' And 'Clearly Unhinged' At Fundraiser: 'Something Snapped In Him' After 2020

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has launched a scathing attack on his predecessor, Donald Trump, labeling him a “convicted felon” and suggesting that “something snapped” in him after his 2020 election loss.

What Happened: Biden made these comments at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Monday, reported The Hill. The President warned that Trump’s threat would be even greater in a second term and accused him of being “clearly unhinged.”

“Something snapped in him when he lost in 2020. He can't accept he lost, and it is literally driving him crazy,” Biden said.

The President also suggested that Trump is running for office to protect his freedom, stating, “Now after his criminal convictions it's clear he's worried about preserving his freedoms.”

Trump was found guilty on all counts of falsifying business records to conceal alleged affairs during his 2016 campaign. He has since called the trial “rigged” and vowed to appeal the case.

Biden’s comments follow his initiative to raise funds for the Democratic Party after Trump’s conviction. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming November election and called for support through a fundraising initiative.

Why It Matters: Biden’s comments come in the wake of a poll that revealed that exactly half of the American populace concurs with the guilty verdict on all 34 counts against Trump. The findings also suggest that a similar fraction of the population believes he should bow out of the 2024 presidential race in light of the verdict.

Following Trump’s conviction, Biden fundraised to bolster Democratic support for the November elections, emphasizing the need to vote to prevent Trump’s return to office.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal