Biden Hits Back At Trump's 'Weak' And 'Pathetic' Immigration Appraisal: 'Is He Describing Himself?'

President Joe Biden on Thursday fired back at his predecessor, Donald Trump, for criticizing the recent immigration executive order. Biden suggested that Trump’s comments were more reflective of his own actions.

What Happened: Biden responded to Trump’s criticism of the immigration executive order, calling it “weak” and “pathetic,” reported The Hill. The order, which was announced earlier this week, aims to curb the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump had dismissed the order as ineffective and a mere show ahead of the upcoming debate. Biden, however, suggested that Trump’s comments were more reflective of his own actions, stating, “Is he describing himself? Weak and pathetic?”

Biden also pointed out that a bipartisan border bill, which was more comprehensive and widely accepted, was blocked by Republicans following Trump’s urging. This bill included $20 billion for border security and would have given the federal government temporary authority to expel migrants when the average number of daily crossings exceeded a set threshold.

Trump’s interference led to the bill being killed in February, with the former President stating that he was fine being blamed for its failure. Biden’s recent executive order, on the other hand, will turn away migrants seeking asylum who cross the southern border illegally during periods of high daily encounters.

Why It Matters: Earlier, Biden signed an executive order to temporarily close the U.S.-Mexico border to migrants when it exceeds a certain threshold, suspending long-standing asylum protections. This marked a significant policy shift and was a response to the ongoing border crisis.

The issue of immigration has been a long-standing challenge for both the Biden and Trump administrations. In February, Biden called for a bipartisan border bill during a visit to the southern border, urging Trump to join him in lobbying Congress for its passage. However, Trump’s interference with the bipartisan border bill negotiations ultimately led to its failure.

Trump has continued to criticize Biden’s immigration policies, alleging that they are part of a conspiracy to overthrow the United States. His recent comments on Biden’s immigration executive order are the latest in a series of criticisms from the former President.

