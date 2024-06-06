Russian President Slams Trump's Adversaries For Exploiting Judicial System For Political Revenge: 'They Are Burning Themselves From The Inside'

Loading... Loading...

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. judicial system of being manipulated by political opponents of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Putin’s remarks come amid Trump’s ongoing legal battles and the upcoming U.S. elections.

What Happened: During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin criticized the U.S. judicial system, claiming it was being exploited by Trump’s adversaries for political purposes, CNBC reported on Thursday.

"They [the U.S.] are burning themselves from the inside, their state, their political system," he said.

“It is obvious all over the world that the prosecution of Trump, especially in court on charges that were formed on the basis of events that happened years ago, without direct proof, is simply using the judicial system in an internal political struggle.”

He also expressed skepticism that the U.S. foreign policy towards Russia would change significantly regardless of who wins the upcoming election.

Why It Matters: Putin’s comments about Trump come in light of Trump’s recent legal troubles. In late May, a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to an adult film star before the 2016 presidential election. Trump plans to appeal the verdict after his sentencing on July 11.

Trump’s relationship with Putin has been a subject of international interest throughout his presidency. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton warned that Russia would celebrate if Trump were to be re-elected, viewing him as an “easy mark.”

Earlier, Putin, after winning for a sixth time, slammed the U.S. for “using the judiciary” to “attack one of the candidates for the presidency,” referring to Trump.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested that Trump, if re-elected, would be willing to “kill his opposition” similar to authoritarian leaders like Putin, accusing Trump of admiring leaders who exercise unchecked power, including jailing or exiling opposition and journalists.

Photo by Evan El-Amin and Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock