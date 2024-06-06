Trump's Niece Calls Aileen Cannon 'Donald's Personal Pocket Judge' For Delaying Classified Documents Case, Says GOP Aiding 'A Man...That Promises Authoritarian Rule'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, a psychologist, has weighed in about the implications of the New York criminal trial that found her uncle guilty, as well as about other criminal cases pending against him.

What Happened: The media is failing to cover properly a development “that is huge — someone who was in the Oval Office and somebody who is running to be in the Oval Office is a convicted felon,” Mary Trump said on her media channel.

She also highlighted Aileen Cannon, district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, delaying the classified documents case. Calling Cannon “Donald’s personal pocket judge,” the psychologist and podcaster said the classified document case was the most straightforward the American people needed to know before the election. “But now they will never know.”

On Wednesday, Cannon added a hearing on a gag order request from prosecutors and allotted more time to hear arguments on Donald Trump's request to declare Jack Smith's appointment as special counsel invalid, pushing forward the start of the trial further.

Mary Trump also flagged the possibility of the Georgia election subversion trial not starting until October. The latest developments in the case show that a Georgia appeals court has halted the election subversion conspiracy case indefinitely.

Dahlia Lithwick, a lawyer and journalist, who appeared as a guest on the show said the New York election interference case ranked relatively lower in importance vis-a-vis the other criminal cases, and nevertheless, it was a win and that was a big deal. She also agreed with the host that the wheels of justice were supers slow.

“What happened last week was so significant, so consequential, so materially game-changing,” Lithwick said.

Mary Trump said the media is taking a long time to wrap its heads around the fact that Donald Trump and the entire Republican party are “so corrupt and so dangerous that they [are] using the trial to undermine Americans’ faith in the justice system and legal system.”

“They’re actually helping level the playing field for a man and a party that promises authoritarian rule if they get back.”

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump is still running neck-on-neck with President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, according to a majority of opinion polls. Surveys conducted after the former president’s guilty verdict showed a slight shift in advantage in favor of Biden.

The delays in the other criminal cases, therefore, gave Donald Trump an advantage. Incidentally, his campaign team has used the guilty verdict to rally people around by playing the victim card. The super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., was preparing to report rising about $70 million alone, capitalizing on the guilty verdict, the New York Times reported, citing a memo written for its donors it had access to.

The PAC is reportedly planning to spend an additional $100 million, focused on key states in the Rust Belt and Sun Belt.

