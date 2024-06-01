Trump's Niece Says Ex-President Has Been Dreading NY Hush-Money Verdict: 'Donald Will Use Any Means At His Disposal To Deflect And Get His Way'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump was handed down a guilty verdict in the New York hush-money trial, and Mary Trump, his niece and psychologist, weighed in on the verdict in a media appearance on Thursday.

Initial Reaction: Mary Trump said she was happy and relieved about the verdict, given that it carries so much weight for the public. In an interview with MSNBC, she said she was “incredibly proud” of her city and state.

“I am relieved on behalf of the American people. This was such a long time coming,” she said.

“In some ways, it feels like it is standing for all of the crimes this man has gotten away his entire life,” Mary Trump added, noting that the verdict is both proof that the system is holding strong and that her uncle has finally been held accountable.

Impact on Trump: “Donald never takes responsibility for anything,” Mary Trump further added. This was evident during the four years of his administration, she said.

The psychologist said she expects a similar dynamic to unfold as it did after the 2020 election.

“There is a moment in private when he understood that he had lost. He will understand that he has indeed been found guilty on 34 counts,” she said.

“The humiliation of that will hit him so deeply as it did four years ago,” said Mary Trump.

That being said, the former president “will do everything in his power to spin this,” she pointed out.

“He will try to make it an advantage to him. He will also stop at nothing to change the subject,” she said.

She also cautioned of potential violence.

“We need to worry about his willingness and eagerness to use his power and his platform to get other people to carry out his threats, ” she said of her uncle.

“We can never underestimate or overestimate, the extent to which Donald will use any means at his disposal to deflect and get his way.”

The psychologist, author, and podcaster said that Donald Trump is most likely experiencing deep fear, whether he consciously expresses it or not.

“This is a moment he has been dreading his entire life … He is somebody who is terrified of humiliation,” she said.

Mary Trump said she also sees support for the former president quickly falling apart. She expects to hear from many Republicans who don’t want to be associated with a convicted felon running for president.

