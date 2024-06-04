Michael Cohen's Family Doxxed After Trump's Hush Money Conviction, Says Ex-Trump Attorney: 'What Sad Times We Are Living Through'

Loading... Loading...

Michael Cohen, the former attorney and fixer for ex-President Donald Trump, has revealed that his family was doxxed following Trump’s conviction in the hush money case. Doxxing refers to publishing private information online with malicious intent.

What Happened: Cohen, a key witness in the hush money trial, disclosed that his family’s personal information was leaked after Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony charges in the case, reported The Hill on Monday.

"What sad times we are living through when people resort to this type of doxxing stupidity to redress their grievances," said Cohen in a statement, according to the report.

These details, including phone numbers and addresses, were posted on a website known for targeting individuals involved in Trump’s legal disputes. The information was shared by an individual who referred to Cohen as a “lying” b****rd and someone who “betrayed Trump” for testifying against the former president.

Daniel Jones, president of Advance Democracy stated that their recent scan revealed that personal details for Cohen, his wife and his children were doxxed.

Advance Democracy, a non-profit research group, brought this to light. This incident occurred despite Judge Juan Merchan ordering the identities of the jury to be kept secret due to potential bribery, jury tampering, or harassment.

Trump supporters had also attempted to dox the jurors after the conviction. This is not the first time individuals involved in Trump’s legal battles have faced such threats. Michael Fanone, a former D.C. police officer who testified against Trump, had SWAT officers show up at his mother’s door after calling Trump an “authoritarian.”

Why It Matters: Cohen, who was a central figure in the hush money trial, has been vocal about his experiences and concerns following Trump’s conviction. He has expressed his relief at the guilty verdict, calling it a long-awaited moment of accountability.

However, he has also voiced concerns about the potential risks of Trump possessing classified information if he were to be incarcerated. This latest incident of doxxing adds to the ongoing tensions and threats surrounding the case.

Trump’s conviction on all 34 counts of falsified business records was a significant development in the case, which had been ongoing for several years. The doxxing of Cohen’s family further highlights the intense emotions and potential dangers surrounding the case and its key figures.

Photo by A Katz on Shutterstock

