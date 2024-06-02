Michael Cohen Fears Donald Trump Could Leak Sensitive Secrets If Jailed: 'Think About How Dangerous The Information In That Guy's Head Is'

Loading... Loading...

On Saturday, Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, expressed his concerns about the potential risks of the former president being incarcerated.

What Happened: Cohen, who played a crucial role in the hush-money trial against Trump, highlighted the dangers of Trump possessing classified information while behind bars.

Despite Trump's conviction on 34 counts of business fraud this Thursday, Cohen's worries aren't about the former president's safety in jail. Instead, he fears for national security.

"I’m more concerned for you and for all of us, and our families, and for the American people," he told MSNBC.

"This clown had four years of being debriefed on national security issues. On top of that, if he becomes the Republican nominee, he gets debriefed again! Think about this. America, think about this," Cohen said, emphasizing the risk posed by Trump’s access to sensitive information despite his criminal status.

He elaborated on instances where Trump allegedly shared confidential details with foreign leaders.

"You now have a Republican leading candidate who’s a felon, who’s going to be debriefed on national security issues knowing how loose-lipped he is. How he’s willing to give away America’s secrets to Vladimir Putin, or to anybody for money or just simply for bragging rights," Cohen added.

Cohen cited specific examples of such breaches, including Trump's conversation at Mar-a-Lago with an Australian billionaire and a private discussion in Helsinki with only Putin’s translator present.

"These are not normal things. You do not allow somebody like Donald Trump to be declassified, especially now as a felon," Cohen said.

Further reitierating his warnings, Cohen shared alarming details about Trump's indiscretions with classified information.

"We know for a fact that he gave away information on how many nuclear warheads are on a specific nuclear ship. One of our military vessels! I mean, think about how dangerous the information in that guy’s head is. And he doesn’t think, and we saw that from yesterday’s press conference," Cohen said.

