Trump's Guilty Verdict Splits Nation: Poll Reveals Half Call For His Exit From 2024 Presidential Race

In the aftermath of the high-profile trial that has captivated the nation, a new poll has shed light on the American public’s perception of former President Donald Trump’s conviction.

What Happened: The ABC News/Ipsos reveals that exactly half of the American populace concurs with the guilty verdict on all 34 counts against Trump. The findings also suggest that a similar fraction of the population believes he should bow out of the 2024 presidential race in light of the verdict.

Following the conclusion of Trump’s hush money trial, the poll indicates a consistent 31% favorability for Trump, unaffected by his conviction for payments made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump has vehemently denounced his accusers and plans to challenge the verdict.

The nation appears split on the nature of the charges, with nearly half deeming them politically driven, while a slight majority view Trump’s actions as deliberate illegalities. The survey, which involved 781 U.S. adults, carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Partisan lines starkly divide the public’s reaction, with 83% of Democrats supporting the verdict and advocating for Trump’s campaign cessation, contrasted by a mere 16% of Republicans. Among independents and the “double-haters,” the majority also resonate with the verdict and the sentiment that Trump should terminate his campaign. These opinions could significantly sway the forthcoming presidential election’s dynamics, particularly among independent voters.

Why It Matters: The public’s perception of Trump’s legal troubles has been a subject of intense scrutiny. A report from late May highlighted that as Trump’s trial neared its conclusion, a majority of Americans already believed he was guilty. This sentiment was echoed in a CBS News poll where 56% of respondents viewed Trump as guilty of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment.

Trump’s conviction marked him as the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of a felony. Trump expressed his doubts about the public’s reaction to his potential incarceration, suggesting a “breaking point” could be reached if he were to be imprisoned.

