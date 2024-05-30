Biden Says 'Only One Way To Keep Donald Trump Out Of Oval Office' —Moves To Raise Funds After Ex-President Found Guilty

Loading... Loading...

In the aftermath of former President Donald Trump‘s conviction, President Joe Biden has mobilized efforts to strengthen support for the Democratic Party ahead of the pivotal November elections.

What Happened: Following Trump’s conviction, Biden emphasized the significance of the upcoming November election and called for support through a fundraising initiative. CNN reported the news on Tuesday.

Biden took to X, formerly Twitter, to underline the importance of voting to prevent Trump from returning to office, linking his statement to a fundraising page.

Trump, on the other hand, criticized the prosecution in his New York trial as a “disgrace” and pointed to the presidential election as the ultimate judgment.

Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges has sent ripples through political campaigns, with Republicans defending him and Democrats calling for justice. Top Republicans have also made fundraising appeals, echoing the significance of the 2024 election.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) have publicly supported Trump, with Scalise urging supporters to join him in condemning the “witch hunt.” GOP Senate candidates have similarly rallied behind Trump, denouncing the trial and verdict.

Democrats have offered more reserved responses, with some, like Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), expressing respect for the justice system and the need for accountability. Anti-Trump Republicans have called for respect for the legal process and cautioned against further divisiveness.

The Biden campaign released a statement asserting that the verdict demonstrates that no one is above the law and warned of the dangers of a second Trump term. Meanwhile, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refrained from commenting on the case, focusing instead on broader American concerns.

Why It Matters: The conviction of Trump marks a historic moment in American politics, with potential implications for the political landscape and the upcoming elections. As reported by Benzinga, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in a hush money criminal trial, a verdict he has vehemently contested. Trump’s conviction has not only polarized the political arena but also intensified the battle for public opinion and electoral support.

Trump’s own response to the verdict has been to proclaim his innocence and declare that the “real verdict” will come from the people on November 5th. This sentiment underscores the charged atmosphere surrounding the election, with Trump’s conviction serving as a rallying point for both his supporters and opponents.

