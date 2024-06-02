Trump Gains 3M Followers On TikTok Amid UFC-Themed Debut: Here's How Biden's Super Bowl-Themed Arrival On The Platform Did In February

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump who is expected to go toe-to-toe with Democratic incumbent Joe Biden to win the 2024 Presidential election in November, has joined ByteDance-owned TikTok.

What Happened: On Saturday, Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, joined TikTok, the platform he once sought to ban. The former President has already amassed more than three million followers, reported Reuters.

He also shared a launch video on his account, @realdonaldtrump, which has garnered over 34 million views. The video features Trump greeting fans at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Newark, New Jersey.

See Also: As Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch Nears, Report Says More Than Half Of World’s Smartphones Will Be AI Capable By 2028: Here Are Top 5 Use Cases

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s account on TikTok.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, stated that the campaign will leave “no front undefended” in its efforts to reach younger voters.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Trump’s decision to join TikTok comes at a time when the platform is facing potential regulatory challenges in the U.S. The Biden administration has already signed a law that requires TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest the app or face a ban in the country.

Trump-rival Biden joined TikTok in February aiming to target young voters. The president’s first post was a 30-second video of him watching the Super Bowl at home and asking questions. He joined TikTok on a Sunday and by Monday afternoon, the video had gained 5.2 million views.

The former President has also tried to ban TikTok previously, but his attempts were thwarted by the courts at the time. Earlier this year, he said that while the platform poses a national security threat, banning it would negatively impact some young people and only strengthen Meta Platforms’ Facebook.

The Biden administration and TikTok have been pushing for a speedy legal process regarding the proposed divestment law. The U.S. Justice Department and TikTok have requested a fast-track schedule to ensure a ruling by Dec. 6, allowing them to seek review from the Supreme Court if necessary before the U.S. deadline.

Loading... Loading...

Despite the regulatory challenges, TikTok’s popularity in the U.S. has continued to grow. Last month, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary expressed his intention to buy TikTok to avoid a potential ban.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Mocks Steve Jobs, Apple’s Potential Deal With OpenAI, Siri’s AI Overhaul And More: This Week In Appleverse

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.