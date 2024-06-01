Trump Vs. Biden: Former President Has 2-Point Lead But Loses Net Favorability Crown For Fourth Straight Week

Loading... Loading...

A likely rematch of the 2020 presidential election will see voters choose between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Election polls continue to show a close race between the two leading candidates.

What Happened: Biden and Trump have been the frontrunners in the 2024 election for months after several other candidates dropped out of the race. The two candidates, who have both served in the White House, are also the top betting favorites.

A new Morning Consult poll of nationally registered voters shows a close race between the two candidates with less than six months before the November election.

Here are the latest weekly finding from the new Morning Consult poll, with the results from the May 21 poll in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 42% (43%)

Donald Trump: 44% (44%)

Someone Else: 9% (9%)

Don't Know: 5% (5%)

Of Democratic voters polled, 84% had Biden as their top pick, which is down two percentage points from the previous poll. Eighty-eight percent of Republican voters polled had Trump as their top pick, down from 89% in last week's poll.

Independent voters, who could decide the election, selected their 2024 pick as follows, with the May 14 results in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 33% (35%)

Donald Trump: 37% (35%)

Someone Else: 18% (19%)

Don't Know: 12% (11%)

Why It's Important: The latest poll, which was conducted before Trump was found guilty in the hush-money trial, saw the former president regain the lead in the 2024 election poll.

Trump led Biden in head-to-head polls in January and February, but the race has since become much closer in recent months.

Biden has since narrowed the gap to one point, tied or, in some cases, taken a lead over Trump in recent polls.

The latest poll shows Trump with a two-point lead among all voters and a four-point lead among independent voters. The last poll saw Biden and Trump tied among independent voters.

A recent Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll of swing-state voters showed Trump leading five of the seven states (Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). Biden led in Michigan, and the two candidates were tied in Nevada.

Biden’s net favorability ranking topped Trump for a fourth straight week, marking the longest stretch for the president since April 2023.

According to the poll, the key issues for voters are the economy, national security and health care. Immigration continues to rise in importance, with 64% of voters now considering it “very important” for the 2024 election, compared to 50% in November 2022. The next poll, conducted after Trump’s guilty verdict, could be crucial in revealing how the verdict influences voters, especially independent voters.

