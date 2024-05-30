Google Confirms Leaked And Highly-Secretive Search Documents Are Real, Detailing How It Collects User Data That Potentially Shapes The Web

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has confirmed the authenticity of 2,500 leaked internal documents that provide insight into its data collection practices and search ranking algorithm.

What Happened: Google confirmed the authenticity of the leaked documents, which it had previously declined to comment on, reported The Verge. The documents offer a unique, albeit unclear, view into Google’s search ranking algorithm.

“We would caution against making inaccurate assumptions about Search based on out-of-context, outdated, or incomplete information,” said Google spokesperson Davis Thompson.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

The leaked documents were initially analyzed and highlighted by SEO experts Rand Fishkin and Mike King. The documents suggest that Google collects and potentially uses data that company representatives have previously stated does not contribute to ranking web pages in Google Search.

The leak could cause significant disruptions across the SEO, marketing, and publishing industries. Google’s search algorithm decisions have a profound impact on businesses reliant on the web, leading to an industry of people seeking to decode or outsmart the algorithm.

Why It Matters: This leak comes amid a series of controversies surrounding Google’s search algorithm.

Earlier in May, real-world data contradicted Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s AI success claims, leading to users clamoring to disable Google’s feature. This was followed by a backlash against Google’s AI overview for incorrectly describing former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Economist Paul Krugman also expressed difficulties with Google and other search engines, stating that AI is ‘worse than useless’.

Krugman isn't alone, either – Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk called it a "real problem" and shared a hack to improve Google Search quality.

