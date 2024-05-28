Economist Paul Krugman Says Degradation Of Google And Other Search Engines Are Making His Job Difficult: 'And AI Is Worse Than Useless'

Loading... Loading...

Nobel laureate and economist, Paul Krugman, has voiced his concerns about Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google and other search engines, stating that they are making his work increasingly challenging.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Krugman took to X, formerly Twitter, and expressed his frustration with the degradation of Google and other search engines. “There has been a lot about the degradation of Google and other search engines. It's real, and making my job difficult,” he said.

Krugman, who often tracks down reports for his work, finds it increasingly difficult to do so due to the declining quality of search results. He also criticized artificial intelligence, stating it’s “worse than useless.”

Why It Matters: Krugman’s criticism comes in the wake of a series of events that have raised questions about the effectiveness of Google’s search engine and AI. Earlier this month, it was reported that real-world data contradicted Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s assertion of success with Google’s AI search.

Users were reportedly seeking to disable Google’s feature due to its ineffectiveness. This came after Google’s AI Overviews, previously known as Search Generative Experience or SGE, feature faced backlash for providing unusual and inaccurate responses.

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also shared a hack to improve Google search quality, acknowledging that the degradation of search results is a “real problem.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.